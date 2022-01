My spouse is preparing for the CPA and I am wondering if I can claim her course related expenses while filing 2021 taxes?

Q1. In 2021, there were only exam related and books related expenses. Are these expenses eligibile to claim?

Q2. I paid around 3k for her online courses in 2020 and I forgot to claim that while filing 2020 taxes. If these are eligible, should I amend my 2020 taxes with these? There was also application fees in 2020.