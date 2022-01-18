I'm researching how to effectively trade on margin and I'm having trouble visualizing some scenarios and I haven't been able to find anything online so any help would be greatly appreciated.

Here are the hypotheticals:

Scenario 1: Let's say I want to buy $10,000 of stock ABC at $100 per share. I have $6,000 cash so I buy the full $10k. I meet the Reg T rules because my original equity is 60%. Now a week goes by and the stock price is still $100 and I want more. Can I buy $2,000 more to max out the available margin for stock ABC? (I'm not saying this is a good idea, I just want to know how it all works). How does Regulation T work when scaling into positions? This second tax lot is 100% a margin debit so it doesn't fit the Reg T definitions that I've seen but because it's not opening a position does it not need to fit that regulation?

Scenario 1a: Let's say I open a position of stock ABC with $1,000 cash where ABC is at $10 a share. A month later ABC is worth $12 a share and I want to enter a margined position. My current equity is $1,200 so I buy $1,200 worth of ABC. Would this violate Regulation T because my original $1,000 down is only 45% of the now $2,200 held ABC?

Scenario 1b: Let's say I open a position of stock ABC with $1,000 cash where ABC is at $10 a share. A month later ABC is worth $8 a share and I want to enter a margined position. My current equity is $800 but I buy $1,000 worth of ABC. Would this violate Regulation T even though my original position open was $1,000?

Scenario 2: Let's say I have 2 positions held on margin. Stock ABC has a margin debit of $1,000 and stock XYZ has a margin debit of $500. Some time passes and I deposit cash into the account, let's say $300. How does that apply to those margin debits? Is it even, meaning, now ABC has a debit of $850 and XYZ has a debit of $350 [Original Margin Debit - (Cash Deposit / Count of margined securities)]? Or maybe it credits the first balance? ABC was purchased on margin before XYZ was purchased on margin so the $300 cash deposit credits ABC's $1,000 margin debit and brings it down to $700?

These are very specific examples, I know, but I'd hate to make a mistake before I know the boundaries of what margin can and can't do! I appreciate any help

EDIT: Added Scenario 1a and 1b