Can you subtract business expenses that increases good will? Can you gain a tax advantage if you spend money to make a non-profit product that may increase good will for your company? Let's say you're adding a mod to a game that's free and the mod adds a reference to one of your products as indirect as it may be, could it still be considered to be a business expense that will allow you to gain a tax advantage? Does the law differ in Canada from the United States?
There are special rules in business expense recognition for non-profit contributions, for research and development, for intellectual property generation, etc. Your examples seem to fall along these lines.– littleadv1 hour ago
1Can you tie this to personal finance? Questions about accounting are off-topic on this site unless they are related to personal finance.– JohnFx ♦1 hour ago