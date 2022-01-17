When you sell a covered call you get premium upfront in exchange for capping your profit.

If the stock is above the strike at expiry, the loss from the option you sold will be offset exactly by the gain in the stock.

If the stock goes down significantly, the call you sold will be worthless (which is good for you), but the stock itself will lose value (which is bad). Since the most you can profit from the option is the premium, your losses are unlimited.

You need to make sure you have the appropriate risk management measures in place (e.g. put a stop loss on the call) in case the stock moves against you.