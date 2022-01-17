I don't see an exact match to this question although I previously asked when things were calmer. The press is quoting a real YoY inflation rate of 7%. Let's assume there is a mortgage at 4% and a interest-generating bank account at .1%.

Leaving the money in the bank seems a terrible idea. Paying off the mortgage early takes the assumption that the real-estate backed by the loan does not appreciate at the rate of inflation. Liquidity is also locked up but less of a tax penalty in the event of a heloc? TIPs and CDs rates arent' matching real-inflation Passive Stock Market investing short term carries possibility of hitting the end of market cycle - and Tax Events for withdrawal in near term

As such, paying off the mortgage debt early remains the best option versus leaving money in the bank. Does that sound right?

Sources: