0

I don't see an exact match to this question although I previously asked when things were calmer. The press is quoting a real YoY inflation rate of 7%. Let's assume there is a mortgage at 4% and a interest-generating bank account at .1%.

  1. Leaving the money in the bank seems a terrible idea.
  2. Paying off the mortgage early takes the assumption that the real-estate backed by the loan does not appreciate at the rate of inflation. Liquidity is also locked up but less of a tax penalty in the event of a heloc?
  3. TIPs and CDs rates arent' matching real-inflation
  4. Passive Stock Market investing short term carries possibility of hitting the end of market cycle - and Tax Events for withdrawal in near term

As such, paying off the mortgage debt early remains the best option versus leaving money in the bank. Does that sound right?

Sources:

  1. https://www.pbs.org/newshour/economy/inflation-jumps-7-percent-the-biggest-increase-since-1982-as-americans-increase-spending

  2. Is inflation inapplicable in a comparison of paying off debt vs investing?

  3. USA, NY State Homeowner Post-TCA: Should I pay off mortgage or attempt to find investments?

Improve this question
2
  • 1
    Just a small note - consider reframing what you are calling 'risk'. You say that paying down the mortgage carries 'risk' that the home value does not appreciate', but realistically your home's value is unchanged by how much mortgage you pay off. Paying down the mortgage will reduce your risk because you will have higher certainty in returns [the home will go up/down in value by the same amount regardless]. You could be missing out on different returns compared to, say, investing in the stock market, but that is not the same thing as experiencing the 'risk' of variance in returns yourself.
    – Grade 'Eh' Bacon
    17 mins ago
  • Noted and Agreed - Post has been updated to reframe.
    – NJL
    12 mins ago

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.