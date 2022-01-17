I have a question which I hope you can help with. I am interested in an US ETF to invest in. Now, my current brokers Freetrade, Hargreaves do not offer US ETFs due to being identified as PRIIPS thus needing a KID. Fair enough, but I made an account with IG and I found many US ETF's that I can invest in (after filling in an online W-8BEN form). So my question is, if IG is offering these ETFs without a KID, would there be a problem in me investing in the ETF? Also, how does IG offer them, when many other brokers cannot. Is there a caveat somewhere I am not seeing?

I hope all that made sense.

Regards, David.