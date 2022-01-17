0

Suppose all stocks have a standard deviation of their annual returns of 10% and a correlation with each other of 0.6. What is the standard deviation of the returns of the portfolio that has an equal sized investment in each of these 60 stocks?

Improve this question
New contributor
Hrvoje Krizic is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

Your Answer

Hrvoje Krizic is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.