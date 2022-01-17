Suppose all stocks have a standard deviation of their annual returns of 10% and a correlation with each other of 0.6. What is the standard deviation of the returns of the portfolio that has an equal sized investment in each of these 60 stocks?
Stack Exchange network consists of 178 Q&A communities including Stack Overflow, the largest, most trusted online community for developers to learn, share their knowledge, and build their careers.Visit Stack Exchange
Personal Finance & Money Stack Exchange is a question and answer site for people who want to be financially literate. It only takes a minute to sign up.Sign up to join this community
Suppose all stocks have a standard deviation of their annual returns of 10% and a correlation with each other of 0.6. What is the standard deviation of the returns of the portfolio that has an equal sized investment in each of these 60 stocks?