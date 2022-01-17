I wonder when FED starts tapering, the stock market will crash?

It will be bad for grow stock

Will it be good for tourism stocks like airlines and cruise lines?

Personally, I've bought these tourism stocks in March, 2021 and last year was terrible for my investment. I do hope, when FED starts tapering, less money will go to grow stocks and investors will focus on value stocks like Delta and Southwest Airlines. Not to mention that, the COVID virus will be treated as just a common flu starting in 2022.