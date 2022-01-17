0

The situation

I have a Wise account for EUR and AUD.

Into the Wise AUD account I can easily (without fees) put money from an AUD bank account when needed. For most of my purchases I use the AUD account, but some online purchases I should pay with my EUR account in order to avoid conversion fees.

Now, I have received a larger amount in the EUR account which I won't us up in a year. So it makes sense to move the money (via the Wise AUD account) out of Wise into a an normal savings account to get some interest. But as said for some money it might make sense to be kept in the EUR account for the occasional case of low-amount online purchases in foreign Europe.

My Question

How can I create an easy way (algorithm/formula) to decide much money I should keep in the Wise EUR account? Information I can feed in are: The interest rate of the savings account; the past purchases I did last year on the EUR account as a prediction, I can find out Wise conversion fees, etc.

Is there maybe a standard way to do this? Does even some (simple!) software offer a preset model for this kind of questions?

