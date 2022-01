Business "A" collects $25,000 in revenue for doing some work:

dr cr Bank $25,000 Revenue $25,000

But it sub-contracts some of the work to Business "B", which invoices for $10,000 of work:

dr cr Expense $10,000 A/P $10,000

Which from the perspective of Business "B" is of course income:

dr cr A/R $10,000 Revenue $10,000

In the process of doing that work, $2,000 of expenses for Business "B" are paid for by Business "A". How do both businesses journal that $2,000 of expense?