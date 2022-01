I see the initial date of AKTX is in Jun 07, 2013 on tradingview.

https://www.tradingview.com/chart/d0ZFlHyB/?symbol=NASDAQ%3AAKTX

But barchart shows Dec 2012 as the earliest date.

https://www.barchart.com/stocks/quotes/AKTX/overview

I want to figure out the exact date this stock started to trade on NASDAQ. Could anybody show me how to do it from official document/database (e.g., via SEC filings)?

http://investor.akaritx.com/financial-information/sec-filings