I have some traditional IRA funds invested in QuantumScape, and it's down quite a bit since the initial purchase. I want to continue to have some holdings in the company. Would this be a good time to move this stock to my Ruth IRA?

The question presupposes it won't lose much more value. My question is primarily about the tax implications if it's moved now vs. when it's higher.

Additionally, I'd like to understand what I pay taxes on. I would only pay taxes on an increase in value, correct? So since I've lost money on QuantumScape, I could move another stock that's gained money such that they roughly offset, and the taxes would be minimized, correct?