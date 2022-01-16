1

I have some traditional IRA funds invested in QuantumScape, and it's down quite a bit since the initial purchase. I want to continue to have some holdings in the company. Would this be a good time to move this stock to my Ruth IRA?

The question presupposes it won't lose much more value. My question is primarily about the tax implications if it's moved now vs. when it's higher.

Additionally, I'd like to understand what I pay taxes on. I would only pay taxes on an increase in value, correct? So since I've lost money on QuantumScape, I could move another stock that's gained money such that they roughly offset, and the taxes would be minimized, correct?

3
  • 1
    You can typically convert the shares directly into the Roth, without selling and rebuying them.
    – Aganju
    50 mins ago
  • @aganju thanks, that would be better.
    – Harry Underbridge
    47 mins ago
  • Reworded accordingly.
    – Harry Underbridge
    36 mins ago
1

All transactions inside the IRA are without tax relevance. You can buy and sell as much as you want, you never owe taxes (and never get deductions).

Taxes only apply when money moves out of the IRA, be it into the Roth or into your pocket. At that time, the full amount is considered taxable income.

Yes, it is a good idea to convert to Roth at a low price - it might be hard to guess the lowest day, but you can try to time it, and it’s to your advantage if you manage to.
I always do that; whenever there are some bad days in a row, I convert some shares.

1
  • So I'd actuality pay taxes on the value of the stock, right?
    – Harry Underbridge
    26 mins ago

