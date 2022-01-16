0

The following is the price chart of Ford and Rivian. The stock price of Ford is $25.21 and the market cap is $100B. The stock price of Rivian is $79.95 and the market cap is $72B.

My questions are:

  1. Is Market Cap the same as Valuation of a company?
  2. The Market Cap of Ford is higher than Rivian, but still the stock price is lower than Rivian's. What is the reason for it's lower price?
  3. Can I make an assumption that the stock price of Rivian reached $172 a few months ago, so at some point the stock can reach that price?
  4. Ford reached it's highest of $35 in 1999. Can I make an assumption that Ford can reach that price any time in the future?
  5. What is the reason the stock price of Ford could never go over $15 for almost 20 years? Is it due to low volume because of lack of interest of investors?

