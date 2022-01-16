Is there a way to determine what my take home pay needs to be in order to start working for a company, whether it is hourly or salary?

I am located in NW WA state and have been self employed since arriving here in 2014. Taxes are really high here, in my opinion, because of that, it took this long to finally come up with a self employed hourly rate that can supply my family's needs.

I have already tried to do this, I will say, math is not my strong point, let alone trying to figure all the dynamics of how this new proposed situation works when things are taken care of in different fashion, like I no longer need to pay self employment taxes.

Long and short of it, I could only hope at best there would be some "formula" that gives the answer. I really think it will be a matter of finding the right contact or company that knows the right questions to ask that I can answer to come up with the information I need. This is the reason I have come to this forum, to get some direction where to start looking.