Say you want to buy up to 400 shares of BABA in the current $130 range to $100. How do you implement an option strategy in the meantime to make some extra cash while waiting for a $10 stock gain?

Buy 100 shares@$130, sell 1 monthly call contract@$140 & sell 1 monthly put contract @$120.

Price drops below $120, now you have 200 shares@ $125 avg. Now sell 2 monthly call contracts @$135 & sell 1 monthly put contract @$110.

Repeat until price drop to $100.

Is there a more efficient monthly option strategy?

