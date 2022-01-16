The reason that you could not find explanation by generally searching on the internet is that the usage of those terms are specific to Bogle and a few other "investment managers".

In essence, this page is a non-academic model to "explain" the factors correlated with stock market return.

In the context of this book "investment return" means "modeled return" or "predicted return" in general sense.

In the context of this book "market return" means "total return" or "actual return" in general sense.

Back to your questions: