Your account is closed that's not an error. It's just like if you canceled a credit card that had no balance it would show as closed.

Paying off a car loan typically has a minor negative impact on credit score because it affects multiple categories used in common scoring models. It affects your credit mix, credit utilization, and credit history (average account age, oldest account).

Here are a handful of articles that go into more detail about credit scoring and impact of paying off a car loan:

Motley Fool - What Happens to Your Credit Score if You Pay Off a Car Loan?

Nerdwallet - Does Paying Off My Car Loan Early Hurt My Credit?

CarsDirect - Will My Credit Score Go Up After I Pay Off My Car?