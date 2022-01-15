My company has just switched from bi-monthly pay to bi-weekly. The result is that for the first few months of this year, we are actually paid less than for later months in the year. I of course understand that over the full year that evens out and annual compensation is the same. My question is this: what if an employee resigns in, for example April or May? Will they actually LOSE money because they have only been paid the lower salary amounts in these first months? Or are companies obligated to ‘make good’ when the employee leaves? For example if someone makes 100k and a work year consists of 262 working days…then daily pay =$381.68. If that person leaves after working just 84 days of the year, are they entitled to a total salary for those 84 days of $22.007.96? Or are they only entitled to the pay checks that are due within those 84 days? Is the company allowed to pay you less in some months than others, and then pocket the difference if you don’t work a full year? Or, do they have to pro-rate your annual salary for the partial year you have worked?