Following is the 'iss' function in "FinCal" package in 'R'.

iss: calculate the net increase in common shares from the potential exercise of stock options or warrants.

Description: calculate the net increase in common shares from the potential exercise of stock options or warrants.

Usage:

iss(amp, ep, n)

Arguments: amp= average market price over the year

ep= exercise price of the options or warrants

n= number of common shares that the options and warrants can be convened into

When I entered the above function of "FinCal" package in 'R', I got the following result.

iss(amp=4000, ep=3400,n=3400)

[1] 510

I don't understand how is that computed in "FinCal" package in 'R'?

Would any member of this 'personal finance & MONEY' stack exchange explain to me?