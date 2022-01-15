Following is the 'iss' function in "FinCal" package in 'R'.
iss: calculate the net increase in common shares from the potential exercise of stock options or warrants.
Description: calculate the net increase in common shares from the potential exercise of stock options or warrants.
Usage:
iss(amp, ep, n)
Arguments: amp= average market price over the year
ep= exercise price of the options or warrants
n= number of common shares that the options and warrants can be convened into
When I entered the above function of "FinCal" package in 'R', I got the following result.
iss(amp=4000, ep=3400,n=3400)
[1] 510
I don't understand how is that computed in "FinCal" package in 'R'?
Would any member of this 'personal finance & MONEY' stack exchange explain to me?