I am a newbie at investing. I just read that Google's IPO price was $85 per share. If I had invested $1000 to buy almost like 11.74 shares at that time, then assuming that its stock price is $2,750 per share today, and if I decide to sell all my stocks, then I would have gained like $32,285. Is that right?

However, when I looked at the internet, I found another term, EPS, as well, so I got a bit confused at this point. If I also gain EPS, then I would have had a lot more money than just $32,285. So, does it mean that EPS has got nothing to do with investing? Do I even get EPS on just owning the shares, or not?