I met a trader on telegram and after discussion I was convinced to invest $300 and then after 24 hours I got a message to increase the investment to $500 otherwise trading will not be done.

After 2 days I was informed that my profit is $7000 and I can withdraw it after paying transaction fees of $400. I told him to deduct the fees from my profit, but they deny and start pressuring me to pay the fees.

I didn't pay the fees and tried to contact company direct customer care, and after explaining they said that the trader was fake, but they said that my account has $7000 profit and to withdraw it I need to pay them $300 fees.

I am not able to understand that why company is asking same thing. Is this company running a scam team to scam people like me?