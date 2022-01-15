-2

I met a trader on telegram and after discussion I was convinced to invest $300 and then after 24 hours I got a message to increase the investment to $500 otherwise trading will not be done.

After 2 days I was informed that my profit is $7000 and I can withdraw it after paying transaction fees of $400. I told him to deduct the fees from my profit, but they deny and start pressuring me to pay the fees.

I didn't pay the fees and tried to contact company direct customer care, and after explaining they said that the trader was fake, but they said that my account has $7000 profit and to withdraw it I need to pay them $300 fees.

I am not able to understand that why company is asking same thing. Is this company running a scam team to scam people like me?

It is almost certainly a scam. The most likely scenario is that they will reverse the $7,000 after you've paid the $300, or just not pay the $7,000 at all.

Any time someone tells you to give them money so that they give you back more money after that - it is a scam. If someone really wants to give you money - they'll be able to deduct whatever expenses or debts from it before remitting.

Similarly, if you give someone money for something and then they say "well, now I need more" it is likely that they're scamming you unless they have a really good explanation as to why they really need more now (e.g.: you're in a bidding war that you knew of and was prepared for).

