Hello I meet a trader on telegram and after discussion i was convinced to invest 300$ and then after 24 hours i got a massage to increase the investment to $500 otherwise trading will not be done.

After 2 days i was informed that my profit is 7000$ and i can withdraw it after paying a transaction fees of 400$, i told him to deduct the fees from my profit and but they deny and start pressuring me to pay the fees.

I didn't pay the fees and try to contact company direct customer care and after explaining they said that the trader was fake, but they said that my account have 7000$ profit and to withdraw i need to pay them $300 fees.

I am not able to understand that why company is asking same thing, is this company run this scam team to do scam people like me