0

Hello I meet a trader on telegram and after discussion i was convinced to invest 300$ and then after 24 hours i got a massage to increase the investment to $500 otherwise trading will not be done.

After 2 days i was informed that my profit is 7000$ and i can withdraw it after paying a transaction fees of 400$, i told him to deduct the fees from my profit and but they deny and start pressuring me to pay the fees.

I didn't pay the fees and try to contact company direct customer care and after explaining they said that the trader was fake, but they said that my account have 7000$ profit and to withdraw i need to pay them $300 fees.

I am not able to understand that why company is asking same thing, is this company run this scam team to do scam people like me

Improve this question
New contributor
Rahul is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
0

It is almost certainly a scam. The most likely scenario is that they will reverse the $7,000 after you've paid the $300, or just not pay the $7,000 at all.

Improve this answer

Your Answer

Rahul is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.