I am a beginner investor and I had this doubt in DCF models of valuation. Where does the formula for terminal value even come from? Like I have seen this video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hCGn1ejYs1I, and I don't seem to get the intuitive part (the first few minutes) of the video.

The formula is: T.V.=FCF(n) {1+r%}/(R%-r%), where n is the last projection year, R%=return wanted (WACC) in 1 yr and r%=FCF growth rate of 1 year

Why do we grow the FCF of the last year only once and not compound it for years like make the formula FCF(n) {1+r%)^t for t years after the last projection and then discount each back? Is a possible answer that the time will be indefinite and so we will have to grow the FCF for an indefinite amount of time, so we will be saying that the company's FCF is growing at the same rate for an infinite amount of time, so we cant really add an infinite number of FCFs up? If not, then why?

Basically, I am asking why isn't there a (^t) in the numerator and sigma to sum them up

Please give an intuitive answer to this and not maths cause I am sure that the math will turn out to be correct.

Where does the R%-r% come from, and where is the (^t) here? don't we want to get that back too to the https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fd_emLLzJnk at 24:08? And why is the r% being subtracted? (Please: again an intuitive answer required with logic)

This is my interpretation of inflation: A $100 is worth the same as a $107 the next year if inflation is 7%. SO, even if we grow our money by 7%, the real value of that money is the same, so the return is 0% or R%-r(inf)%.

What if WACC=r%? then WACC-r%=0, so T.V. is undefined. Why are we subtracting r% from WACC? Isn't r% also supposed to increase our money's value nevertheless? (Assume inflation=0, so is r=7, then $100 today will grow to $107 tomorrow, and will DEFINITELY give a return, until and unless r(inf)%>=r%)

If I take the terminal value after 5yrs of projection vs 4yrs of projection, won't I be missing out on 1 yr's free cash flow in the 2nd case, thus impacting intrinsic value? Does the equal nature of intrinsic value then come from the "t" in discounting factor of the terminal value to the present, as in the 1st case it would be 5, and in the second case it would be 4?

Again, please give all your answers with logic and examples if possible. That would be very well appreciated. Thanks in advance.

EDIT 1: I have seen and understood the math derivation easily. I am looking for the intuition behind it sort of to build this formula on our own without the use of geometric series.