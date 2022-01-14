Yikes. I highly suspect your corp has under-reported income in the past, if you are claiming personal vehicle costs without corresponding business income. Seek paid advice from a tax expert about filing a "voluntary disclosure" to make things right before you do anything else.

Dividends can be paid out of passive income, but it seems quite possible that doing so and/or closing down your dormant corp will trigger an audit that could show potential filing errors in past returns.

This is well beyond the scope of questions fully answerable on this site. Pay an accountant/ lawyer for good advice. I would be surprised if it costs you under $5k to get everything wrapped up [including closing up your corp], if it does turn out that adjustments to past returns are necessary.