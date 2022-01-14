I have a small business that is now dormant since I switched to full time employment This is a small inc created before the professional corporations were defined by the Canada Revenue Agency (not sure if this matters) Right now the only form of income is passive income from invested retained earnings I would like to know if it is possible to pay dividends in this situation The inc also has some minor losses due to the fact that it owns one of our cars so there is deprectiation that I have been carrying over for like 2 years and maintenance (car still under warranty so there is mandatory services)
Canadian taxes: Is it possible to declare dividends for a small business corporation with no other income other than investments (passive income)?
Yikes. I highly suspect your corp has under-reported income in the past, if you are claiming personal vehicle costs without corresponding business income. Seek paid advice from a tax expert about filing a "voluntary disclosure" to make things right before you do anything else.
Dividends can be paid out of passive income, but it seems quite possible that doing so and/or closing down your dormant corp will trigger an audit that could show potential filing errors in past returns.
This is well beyond the scope of questions fully answerable on this site. Pay an accountant/ lawyer for good advice. I would be surprised if it costs you under $5k to get everything wrapped up [including closing up your corp], if it does turn out that adjustments to past returns are necessary.
-
Thanks for the answer Grade! That was a car used for work only. We have another car for our needs. So no there is no under reported income. The car is owned by the corp. We are considering selling it, especially that we are now both WFH as full time employees Are there any references I can read about paying dividends in this situation?– MiniMe1 hour ago
-
And no we did not claim any costs not even for this car while the corp was dormant– MiniMe35 mins ago