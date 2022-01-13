0

My family and I currently live in a townhome. We are interested in buying a single family home which will be our primary residence. We would like to keep this home and rent it out as an investment property. I have read that you can use funds from a self directed IRA to purchase a home as an investment property. What I want to know is- is it possible to purchase the new home with our own funds, but then begin paying the mortgage on THIS place with the IRA? Do I have to buy this house from myself in order to do that?

What about borrowing against either a self-directed IRA or against my 401k for the purchase of the new primary residence, how does that work? My understanding is that I can borrow (up to $50,000) against a 401k for a home purchase, but I must pay it back (with interest) within 5 years or possibly 15 years depending on ... what?

0

IRAs cannot deal with their beneficiary (see prohibited transactions). Using the Self-Directed IRA to pay off a mortgage for which you personally is responsible would disqualify your IRA. Alternatively using the IRA to purchase the property from you so that the IRA can be put on the mortgage would be self-dealing and also disqualify the IRA.

You can't borrow against IRA. You can take a loan from 401k, if the plan allows it, but these are usually limited in time and amounts (usually up to 50% value for up to 5 years), and are payable on demand if you leave your employer. That also means that the loan money won't be invested in the mean time while you're paying interest to yourself. That interest also wouldn't be deductible. Borrowing from 401k, IMHO, is very risky and I'd advise against it.

You could withdraw up to 10K from your IRA/401k for first time home purchase, but it doesn't look like you'd qualify since you already have a home.

0

The rules for self-directed IRAs are pretty restrictive. Basically all of the investments and cash flow must stay within the IRA, and they can't be used for personal (or immediate family) benefit. So for example you can't live in a house that's owned and paid for by the IRA. You can use it to purchase investment property, but again all cash flows must stay within the IRA (otherwise it would be considered a disbursement) so you can't take the rental income or any expenses out of the IRA, or even let family members rent it. You couldn't even get reimbursed for maintenance that you do yourself.

As far as borrowing, yes you can borrow from a 401(k), but the first main drawback is that you lose out of future gains on what you're borrowed (in exchange for the fixed interest you "pay yourself". So you might get lucky and borrow before a market drop, or unlucky and miss out on a bull market. The second is that if you leave your job you might need to pay back the loan in full within a certain period of time (the grace period depends on the 401(k) provider).

I don't think you can easily borrow against an IRA (self directed or otherwise) due to the illiquidity of the collateral - meaning if you were to default you'd have to liquidate the IRA and pay the tax and penalty that goes with it.

