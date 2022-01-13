The rules for self-directed IRAs are pretty restrictive. Basically all of the investments and cash flow must stay within the IRA, and they can't be used for personal (or immediate family) benefit. So for example you can't live in a house that's owned and paid for by the IRA. You can use it to purchase investment property, but again all cash flows must stay within the IRA (otherwise it would be considered a disbursement) so you can't take the rental income or any expenses out of the IRA, or even let family members rent it. You couldn't even get reimbursed for maintenance that you do yourself.

As far as borrowing, yes you can borrow from a 401(k), but the first main drawback is that you lose out of future gains on what you're borrowed (in exchange for the fixed interest you "pay yourself". So you might get lucky and borrow before a market drop, or unlucky and miss out on a bull market. The second is that if you leave your job you might need to pay back the loan in full within a certain period of time (the grace period depends on the 401(k) provider).

I don't think you can easily borrow against an IRA (self directed or otherwise) due to the illiquidity of the collateral - meaning if you were to default you'd have to liquidate the IRA and pay the tax and penalty that goes with it.