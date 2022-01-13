I live and work in the US. I am a resident in the US for tax purposes, but am not a permanent legal resident (H1-B visa). I am originally from the UK and have some financial responsibilities there which require me to send money to my account there, although I am not a resident there. Is the amount I send myself taxable, either in the UK or in the US? I typically send around $5000 a year to the account. I wonder if this case is different from other questions as I am not gifting it to anyone, but sending it to myself.