My water bill has an option for automatic payment, which I would like to enroll in (as it would be convenient), but something it mentions about the dates gives me pause: on the page to set it up, it says [emphasis added by me]:

By enrolling in SJWC's FREE APS program my water bills will automatically be deducted from my bank account at my financial institution approximately 3 working days (excluding holidays) after the payment due date as described on the water bill.

(There's also another page where it instead says "approximately 21 days after you receive the bill".)

Why would the automatic payment be set to happen three days after the payment due date? Shouldn't it be on or before the due date? This makes me worry about possible penalties for late payment etc, though it would be surprising for the "official" system to have a flaw like this.

I don't think you have anything to worry with regards to late payments penalties.

They may be referring to the ACH processing delay, which they have no control over. Once they submit the charge, it may take up to 3 business days to be reflected on your bank account. They'll submit it on the due date, and you can verify that in their online system to see that it did in fact post then.

How long it would take for it to actually show up on your bank account depends on what bank it is and how many transactional steps there are between SJWC and your account.

