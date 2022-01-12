My water bill has an option for automatic payment, which I would like to enroll in (as it would be convenient), but something it mentions about the dates gives me pause: on the page to set it up, it says [emphasis added by me]:

Automatic Payment Service - APS By enrolling in SJWC's FREE APS program my water bills will automatically be deducted from my bank account at my financial institution approximately 3 working days (excluding holidays) after the payment due date as described on the water bill.

(There's also another page where it instead says "approximately 21 days after you receive the bill".)

Why would the automatic payment be set to happen three days after the payment due date? Shouldn't it be on or before the due date? This makes me worry about possible penalties for late payment etc, though it would be surprising for the "official" system to have a flaw like this.