I am using Yahoo finance and am interested in the EPS (TTM) value of a company. I use the REST API option of Yahoo finance and found get-statistics v3. This API returns a property returnonequity which appears to be at least closely related.

Yes, they are related. EPS (TTM) is the Trailing Twelve Month's Earnings Per Share, or

EPS(TTM) = Tot Net Income (TTM)
           --------------------
           Avg # Of Shares (TTM)

While Return on Equity (TTM) is net income divided by share price, or

ROE(TTM) =      Tot Net Income (TTM)
           -----------------------------
           Avg Shareholder's Equity(TTM)

        ~=            Tot Net Income (TTM)
           -------------------------------------------
           Avg Share Price (TTM) * Avg # Of Shares(TTM)

         =        EPS (TTM)
           ---------------------
           Avg Share Price (TTM)

The second equality may not be exact if the number of shares changes drastically (the average of a ratio is not the same as the ratio of the averages) but if there are no significant changes in the # of shares the equality will hold.

