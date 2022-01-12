I am using Yahoo finance and am interested in the
EPS (TTM) value of a company. I use the REST API option of Yahoo finance and found
get-statistics v3. This API returns a property
returnonequity which appears to be at least closely related.
Yes, they are related. EPS (TTM) is the Trailing Twelve Month's Earnings Per Share, or
EPS(TTM) = Tot Net Income (TTM)
--------------------
Avg # Of Shares (TTM)
While Return on Equity (TTM) is net income divided by share price, or
ROE(TTM) = Tot Net Income (TTM)
-----------------------------
Avg Shareholder's Equity(TTM)
~= Tot Net Income (TTM)
-------------------------------------------
Avg Share Price (TTM) * Avg # Of Shares(TTM)
= EPS (TTM)
---------------------
Avg Share Price (TTM)
The second equality may not be exact if the number of shares changes drastically (the average of a ratio is not the same as the ratio of the averages) but if there are no significant changes in the # of shares the equality will hold.