Yes, they are related. EPS (TTM) is the Trailing Twelve Month's Earnings Per Share, or

EPS(TTM) = Tot Net Income (TTM) -------------------- Avg # Of Shares (TTM)

While Return on Equity (TTM) is net income divided by share price, or

ROE(TTM) = Tot Net Income (TTM) ----------------------------- Avg Shareholder's Equity(TTM) ~= Tot Net Income (TTM) ------------------------------------------- Avg Share Price (TTM) * Avg # Of Shares(TTM) = EPS (TTM) --------------------- Avg Share Price (TTM)

The second equality may not be exact if the number of shares changes drastically (the average of a ratio is not the same as the ratio of the averages) but if there are no significant changes in the # of shares the equality will hold.