I've started making a spreadsheet to evaluate mortgages and how they would fit other financial plans. The most complicated part seems to be the mortgage calculation formula. That's the formula the banks use to create the mortgage amortization table and give you the overall summary of the mortgage.

Does anyone know if this formula is worth pursuing in a spreadsheet or things vary1 to much between banks to get a generalized solution?

If the answer to the above is yes, please provide an example of it.

1 I know the interests and input parameters will vary between banks, but am referring to the formula itself