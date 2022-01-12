0

I've started making a spreadsheet to evaluate mortgages and how they would fit other financial plans. The most complicated part seems to be the mortgage calculation formula. That's the formula the banks use to create the mortgage amortization table and give you the overall summary of the mortgage.

Does anyone know if this formula is worth pursuing in a spreadsheet or things vary1 to much between banks to get a generalized solution?

If the answer to the above is yes, please provide an example of it.

1 I know the interests and input parameters will vary between banks, but am referring to the formula itself

Banks don't necessarily use the same formula, but in most countries they must disclose the effective interest you'd be paying (which may vary from the nominal interest due to extra charges and calculation differences) and explain how your payment is calculated.

In some countries banks are required to precalculate and provide the amortization schedule for the loan.

For loans with fixed interest and fixed monthly payment (these are common for mortgages and car loans in the US, for example), you'll usually see the standardized annuity formula used for calculation. This formula also exists as a built-in function in Microsoft Excel and Google Sheets, and any other similar software.

This may vary from country to country, so you should check with your local regulatory authority (the central bank, usually, or CFPB or FTC in the US) for details.

