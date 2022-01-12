Reddit user CorrectlyKnown pointed me to an interesting example from Australia: the No Jab, No Pay tax policy.

No Jab No Pay is an Australian policy initiative which withholds three state payments – Child Care Benefit, the Child Care Rebate and a portion of the fortnightly Family Tax Benefit part A per child – for parents of children under 20 years of age who are not fully immunised or on a recognised catch-up schedule.