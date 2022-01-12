In TD Ameritrade, margin accounts show a maintenance requirement for the account even if no loan was used to purchase any of the securities. Why is this? How could a margin call ever happen if no margin was used?

Also, even with cash in the account that would cover a stock purchase, a given order registers a margin balance before the trade closes. Does the broker use margin as a way to quickly fulfill an order and then settle with cash at a later time? Does this trigger the need to calculate a maintenance requirement for the entire account?