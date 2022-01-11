0

When reading a company balance sheet, there is a section on Preferred Securities Outside Stock Equity under the Non Current Liabilities section.

What is Preferred Securities Outside Stock Equity?

Improve this question
New contributor
henrywright is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

Your Answer

henrywright is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.