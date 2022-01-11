My wife and I each make $50k in the USA at the same employer. I noticed on her pay stubs the line for federal taxes said "$0", while mine is closer to $70, so we contacted her employer. They messed up on this 4 years previously, by changing her deductions in the computer "1" to "6" (though they had a scan of our W-4 that said "1"), so I assumed they made the same mistake again.

Now, we contacted the employer, they claim they listed "2" dependents. Since we have a new child, this is correct. We didn't update the W-4 after that fact, so don't know how they came up with the number. We submitted the same W-4. Anyway, the person in charge of pay claims with 2 dependents she doesn't owe any taxes. Does this seem correct that she wouldn't be paying federal taxes?