My wife and I each make $50k in the USA at the same employer. I noticed on her pay stubs the line for federal taxes said "$0", while mine is closer to $70, so we contacted her employer. They messed up on this 4 years previously, by changing her deductions in the computer "1" to "6" (though they had a scan of our W-4 that said "1"), so I assumed they made the same mistake again.

Now, we contacted the employer, they claim they listed "2" dependents. Since we have a new child, this is correct. We didn't update the W-4 after that fact, so don't know how they came up with the number. We submitted the same W-4. Anyway, the person in charge of pay claims with 2 dependents she doesn't owe any taxes. Does this seem correct that she wouldn't be paying federal taxes?

How much taxes you'll owe really depends on a lot of things that go into your tax return, not necessarily just the wages. There's a nifty app on the IRS website that helps calculating the values to fill on the W4, you may want to use it.

What I find odd is that the withholding differs between the two of you even though you seem to imply that you filled W4 the same way, that shouldn't happen.

