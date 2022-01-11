0

My father passed away in 2014. My original bank sold my mortgage to another bank. The new bank put my mother's name on my mortgage statement. What does that mean for both of us? I did fill out a quit claim deed at the courthouse. Not sure what that did to this situation if anything.

Improve this question
New contributor
Leslie is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
1

What controls this is who is named on the note that is secured by the mortgage. The fact that your mortgage was sold doesn't matter at all and nobody can be added as a debtor without their permission.

Unless you were an owner of the property, the quit claim deed means nothing. What you are saying by that is that "I don't know who owns this but it's not me". If, however, you signed the note, that will not relieve you of responsibility to pay.

Improve this answer

Your Answer

Leslie is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.