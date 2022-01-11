What controls this is who is named on the note that is secured by the mortgage. The fact that your mortgage was sold doesn't matter at all and nobody can be added as a debtor without their permission.

Unless you were an owner of the property, the quit claim deed means nothing. What you are saying by that is that "I don't know who owns this but it's not me". If, however, you signed the note, that will not relieve you of responsibility to pay.