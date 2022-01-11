My father passed away in 2014. My original bank sold my mortgage to another bank. The new bank put my mother's name on my mortgage statement. What does that mean for both of us? I did fill out a quit claim deed at the courthouse. Not sure what that did to this situation if anything.
What controls this is who is named on the note that is secured by the mortgage. The fact that your mortgage was sold doesn't matter at all and nobody can be added as a debtor without their permission.
Unless you were an owner of the property, the quit claim deed means nothing. What you are saying by that is that "I don't know who owns this but it's not me". If, however, you signed the note, that will not relieve you of responsibility to pay.