My credit card billing cycle starts from 10th of every month. This means that all transactions from the 10th of one month to the 9th of the next month are put under one credit card statement.

Now, say on 25th December 2021, I spend ₹x. A portion of this money (say, ₹y) is refunded to my card on 11th January 2022. But, the statement for my card has already been generated for the previous billing cycle, and that includes ₹x and not the refund ₹y.

What is the minimum amount that I have to pay to avoid being charged any interest? Can I just pay (Total due from previous cycle) - ₹y? Will the bank consider the refund as a "payment" to my card account for the previous cycle?

In case the answerer needs to know the bank, it is HDFC.