Total newbie here, with near-zero level of knowledge about cryptocurrencies.

I'm seeking to transfer large sums from US bank account to European account for a home purchase and would like to avoid exorbitant fees and possibly improve on bank and 3rd party exchange rates. A friend suggested crypto but I have no idea how or where to begin. All the videos & websites I find are oriented toward trading, are highly complex, and none are oriented toward my rather basic need.

• How would I do such a thing with crypto? Set up an account with Binance, Coinbase, or something else?

• Do I buy crypto with US dollar account and cash out in euros into my European account? Considering the extra steps and two conversions, how is that better than simply exchanging dollars for euros?

Any other practical suggestions would be welcome.