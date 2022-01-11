0

I feel like a financial idiot, and I'm worried that I might be overlooking opportunities and making big mistakes that I will regret later. So, I'm interested to hear comments on my finances from people who're a lot smarter than I am.

I'm 70 years old, but I'm still working, because it's still fun. My salary is around $300K per year. I have around $5M in assets, including the house we live in, stocks (fairly well diversified), IRAs, etc. I receive about $4K/month from social security, and another $3K/month in pensions from previous employers. No debt.

Things that keep we awake at night are:

  1. Some disastrous taxation event that I don't know about.
  2. I expect to live well into my 90s. Will my money last as long as I do.
  3. My wife is only 50, and I want to make sure she is secure after I croak.
  4. I'm so dumb about this stuff that I'm probably doing something horribly wrong.

I find financial matters utterly boring, so I'm not motivated to do much research. I suppose I should get some professional help, but a friend of mine is a "financial advisor", and I know that all she does is recommend investments that provide her with the biggest kick-backs, so I'm very wary.

So, a few (related) questions:

  1. Do you see any big mistakes that I'm making? Big red flags?
  2. What financial disasters might arise, and how to guard against them?
  3. How does one find trustworthy financial help?
  4. Am I even worrying about the right issues?
