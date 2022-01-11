I feel like a financial idiot, and I'm worried that I might be overlooking opportunities and making big mistakes that I will regret later. So, I'm interested to hear comments on my finances from people who're a lot smarter than I am.

I'm 70 years old, but I'm still working, because it's still fun. My salary is around $300K per year. I have around $5M in assets, including the house we live in, stocks (fairly well diversified), IRAs, etc. I receive about $4K/month from social security, and another $3K/month in pensions from previous employers. No debt.

Things that keep we awake at night are:

Some disastrous taxation event that I don't know about. I expect to live well into my 90s. Will my money last as long as I do. My wife is only 50, and I want to make sure she is secure after I croak. I'm so dumb about this stuff that I'm probably doing something horribly wrong.

I find financial matters utterly boring, so I'm not motivated to do much research. I suppose I should get some professional help, but a friend of mine is a "financial advisor", and I know that all she does is recommend investments that provide her with the biggest kick-backs, so I'm very wary.

So, a few (related) questions: