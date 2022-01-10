Logically, pet insurance coverage/premiums are more expensive the older the pet is when it is enrolled (higher risk factors associated with age, no preexisting conditions, etc...). I currently have my employer providing pet insurance through company X. I however do not intend to continue to work for this employer for a very long time. Thus, I will be leaving at some point in my pet's life. When this happens, will I lose this employer provided insurance, and thus need to obtain a new policy from a different insurer? I ask because this would be later in the cat's life and would likely incur higher premiums to enroll into a brand new policy. If this is what happens and I would need to find a new policy/rate upon leaving this employer, it seems to make more sense that obtain pet insurance now (at low age, low risk, low premium) without my employer, thereby allowing me to permanently have this rate without needing to switch at a later time when I change jobs. Is my understanding correct? Is this a good idea?