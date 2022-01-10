from a comment you wrote:

I know that Roth IRA is invested in MFs and stocks, but I do not see an in Roth IRA when I compare it to a regular brokerage account. I have seen comparisons between traditional and Roth IRAs, here I am wondering what are the pluses and minuses when Roth is compared to a brokerage account if both are fully invested in a S&P500 index fund (e.g., VOO).

Imagine a college aged kid who has a few thousand dollars of income, and wants to start investing. They are trying to decide Roth or taxable account. Because they make so little money, their marginal tax rate will be 0%.

Looking at the taxable account. They invest all the money into a good index fund and never touch the shares, except to reinvest the dividends. When they sell the shares 4 decades later when they are retired, they will owe capital gains tax on the growth. During those decades they also had to pay taxes on the dividends in the year they were earned. Now those reinvested dividends do have a different cost basis, but if there was growth there will also be capital gains taxes.

Looking at the Roth. They invest the money into a good index fund, and never touch the shares except to reinvest the dividends. When they sell the shares 4 decades later, there are no taxes. During the 4 decades there were also no taxes on the dividends.

You do give up the flexibility to spend all the money in the Roth unless you follow the tax laws. But if you know the funds are for retirement then the Roth is better than a taxable account, especially in the early years of your career.

Of course as your income grows during your career, the Roth advantage over the traditional IRA/401(k) is diminished because the current marginal tax rate and the future marginal tax rate are closer together.