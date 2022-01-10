I am a UK citizen looking to sell my USA Rental property in Florida. I have a USA bank account and wondered what is the best advice in regards to retaining the value of the sale if I was to transfer the money to the UK. Of course I will be keep an eye on the dollar vs gbp rate.

If I transfer the USD sale money to a UK account what is the best way to do this with minimal impact change on transfers? Is there cost effective ways to do this? OR should I leave the money in the USA account and keep it in a higher interest account.

Any advice appreciated.

Steve