I am currently investing in a Traditional IRA account using T Rowe Price. The two funds I am investing are as follows:

Global Technology Fund (PRGTX) 
Gross expense ratio - 0.86% 
Average Annual Total Returns¹   Monthly (as of 12/31/2021)  Quarterly (as of 12/31/2021)
1 Year
10.05%  10.05%
3 Year
37.37%  37.37%
5 Year
28.10%  28.10%
10 Year
24.86%  24.86%


Equity Index 500 Fund (PREIX)
Gross expense ratio - 0.18% 
Average Annual Total Returns¹   Monthly (as of 12/31/2021)  Quarterly (as of 12/31/2021)
1 Year
28.50%  28.50%
3 Year
25.85%  25.85%
5 Year
18.24%  18.24%
10 Year
16.29%  16.29%
Since Inception (3/30/1990)
10.65%  10.65%

As you can see the expense ratio on the Global Technology Fund is pretty high but its overall return is also high. Currently, I am investing $3000 in both funds. Is it wise to invest in fund with such high expense ratio?

