I am currently investing in a Traditional IRA account using T Rowe Price. The two funds I am investing are as follows:

Global Technology Fund (PRGTX) Gross expense ratio - 0.86% Average Annual Total Returns¹ Monthly (as of 12/31/2021) Quarterly (as of 12/31/2021) 1 Year 10.05% 10.05% 3 Year 37.37% 37.37% 5 Year 28.10% 28.10% 10 Year 24.86% 24.86% Equity Index 500 Fund (PREIX) Gross expense ratio - 0.18% Average Annual Total Returns¹ Monthly (as of 12/31/2021) Quarterly (as of 12/31/2021) 1 Year 28.50% 28.50% 3 Year 25.85% 25.85% 5 Year 18.24% 18.24% 10 Year 16.29% 16.29% Since Inception (3/30/1990) 10.65% 10.65%

As you can see the expense ratio on the Global Technology Fund is pretty high but its overall return is also high. Currently, I am investing $3000 in both funds. Is it wise to invest in fund with such high expense ratio?