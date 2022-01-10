I am currently investing in a Traditional IRA account using T Rowe Price. The two funds I am investing are as follows:
Global Technology Fund (PRGTX)
Gross expense ratio - 0.86%
Average Annual Total Returns¹ Monthly (as of 12/31/2021) Quarterly (as of 12/31/2021)
1 Year
10.05% 10.05%
3 Year
37.37% 37.37%
5 Year
28.10% 28.10%
10 Year
24.86% 24.86%
Equity Index 500 Fund (PREIX)
Gross expense ratio - 0.18%
Average Annual Total Returns¹ Monthly (as of 12/31/2021) Quarterly (as of 12/31/2021)
1 Year
28.50% 28.50%
3 Year
25.85% 25.85%
5 Year
18.24% 18.24%
10 Year
16.29% 16.29%
Since Inception (3/30/1990)
10.65% 10.65%
As you can see the expense ratio on the Global Technology Fund is pretty high but its overall return is also high. Currently, I am investing $3000 in both funds. Is it wise to invest in fund with such high expense ratio?