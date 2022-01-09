1

I would like to make my roth contribution for 2022 as early in the year as possible. There are contribution limits based on Adjusted Gross Income. None of the sources I've read made it clear if it's the AGI for the contribution year, or from the year before.

To be clear, if I'm contributing in 2022, is it the AGI from 2021 or 2022 that matters for my contribution limits?

I assume it is 2022, but if that's the case, how can I make my contribution early if I can't predict my AGI for 2022 in Jan 2022? My income is somewhat hard to predict.

Improve this question
2
1

It's for the applicable year of the contribution, meaning the current year of the prior year if you're making a contribution before April 15th to be applied to the prior year.

If, when you file your 2022 taxes next year, you end up over the contribution limit, you have several options to avoid penalties. You can withdraw the excess amount (and any associated earnings) before you file your taxes (or later, but you must file an amended return), you can apply the overcontribution to the next tax year, or you can roll the excess over to a Traditional IRA.

Improve this answer

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.