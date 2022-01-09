You'd need to ask the bank to be sure, but I suspect that it would not be a problem so long as the textual amount matches the amount in the box. That's one reason why checks have a textual amount as well, so if someone did put in a dollar sign, for example, it could not be, say, manipulated to look like a number like a 5 or an 8. It also prevents easier manipulations like adding a one in front of a number.

Or, to be on the safe side, tear up the check (writing VOID across it) and write a new one...