When filling a check, I wrote the numeric value correctly. However, I wrote "$" before the numeric value (while the check itself has "$" symbol printed at the beginning of the numeric box). Will the bank accept the check or should I write a new check?
You'd need to ask the bank to be sure, but I suspect that it would not be a problem so long as the textual amount matches the amount in the box. That's one reason why checks have a textual amount as well, so if someone did put in a dollar sign, for example, it could not be, say, manipulated to look like a number like a 5 or an 8. It also prevents easier manipulations like adding a one in front of a number.
Or, to be on the safe side, tear up the check (writing VOID across it) and write a new one...
Most banks are not that nitpicky about what is written on the check as long as it is clear of the intent and doesn't look like it has been altered after the fact. The textual version of the number is just a double check to prevent fraud and make clear up any confusion if the numeric version is unclear.