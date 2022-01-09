Assuming you have a mortgage of 700K CHF (i.e. minus, debts)

But you have 300K CHF in liquid assets on your savings account.

If the bank goes bankrupt, you have 100K guaranteed back in Switzerland (law).

Deposit insurance or deposit protection is a measure implemented in many countries to protect bank depositors, in full or in part, from losses caused by a bank's inability to pay its debts when due. Deposit insurance systems are one component of a financial system safety net that promotes financial stability.

In my fictitious example: would you get the whole 300K in case of bankruptcy of the bank? How are debts calculated in this 100K?