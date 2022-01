A person is driving for Uber. He gets in his car and turns on the Uber app. After some time, he gets a rider. He then drives to pick up the rider. After that, he gets another rider. He repeats this for 8 hours. At the end of the 8 hours he drives home.

It is my belief that all the driving he did is deductible as a business expense. Am I right about that?

I am in the United States.