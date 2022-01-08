Assuming a clean slate (i.e. no carry-forward contribution room) I always thought the one could make their RRSP contribution any time within the calendar year + 60 days after the end of the year. If one made a contribution in the 60 days after the end of year, you had the choice of which year to apply the deduction. Therefore, in essence, one had 14 months in which to make a contribution.

However, looking at canada.ca it states:

Generally, the contribution year is the period that: begins on the 61st day of a year...

ends on the 60th day of the following year

Thus being a 12-month span in-which to make a contribution.

Am I mistaken? Has this changed? Is Canada.ca the authoritative source?