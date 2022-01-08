Growing 300k to 1M in 5 years is a 27% annualized return which would be extraordinary over 5 years. That level of growth in passive investments would take a significant amount of risk, which would mean it would take a good amount of luck (since there would be a symmetric change of having high losses as well).

The safest way to grow 300k to 1M in 5 years with minimal risk is to increase your savings rate, so that you require a lower rate of return and can take less risk.