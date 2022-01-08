I have noticed that many people have mutual funds in their 401K and IRAs. The gain with mutual funds is significantly low. Sometimes the gain is flat or loss if the investment stays for some years. What type of strategies the people who approach retirement follow to grow their $300,000 in the account to $1,000,000 in 5 years?
-
3"The gain with mutual funds is significantly low." What is your basis for this?– D Stanley1 hour ago
-
Just pick the right stocks; If you can pick stocks like that you can make a fortune as an investment advisor.– blacksmith3714 mins ago
Growing 300k to 1M in 5 years is a 27% annualized return which would be extraordinary over 5 years. That level of growth in passive investments would take a significant amount of risk, which would mean it would take a good amount of luck (since there would be a symmetric change of having high losses as well).
The safest way to grow 300k to 1M in 5 years with minimal risk is to increase your savings rate, so that you require a lower rate of return and can take less risk.