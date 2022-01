I'm an EU citizen and I have been living and working in Belgium for the last few years. I'm planning to move back to my home country (also in Eu) in a few months, and I'd like to keep my Belgian bank account. Is this generally possible with all Belgian banks? Or can I only keep the account if my address is in Belgium? It seems that ING offers such service: https://www.ing.be/en/retail/daily-banking/expats/after-your-departure, but I haven't found any info about other banks