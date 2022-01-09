I’m wondering if a stock rises over 10% in one day but there are no more shares to short what would be the outcome on the next trading day. It seems that with no more shares to short that the stock will give back all its gains
Does this answer your question? Can a single share of stock be shorted multiple times?– timday16 hours ago
Why does it seem that way? Why would the gain be necessarily related to shorting?– D Stanley15 hours ago
1) You're incorrectly assuming that share price only drops because of shorting. 2) The outcome the next day will be based on the availability of liquidity as well as whether there's more net selling or more net buying of shares.– Bob Baerker12 hours ago
You seem to have deep misunderstandings of how stocks work. You'd be better off explaining what your understanding is and soliciting comments on how it differs from reality rather than asking this question; this question is such a non sequitur that it's difficult to know where to start. What do you think shorting is?– Acccumulation7 mins ago