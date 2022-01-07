0

If I gave a Trust Company $800,000 to invest at 5% annually compounded interest, how long before the balance of the account goes to Zero if I withdraw 5% every year?

I can find compounding interest tables on growth and specific dollar amount withdrawals, but I can't find how long a lump sum would last if i took out a SPECIFIC PERCENTAGE amount.

9
  • 4
    Your title says you will withdraw 20%, but the body of your question says 5%. Which is it?
    – Ben Miller - Remember Monica
    yesterday
  • 4
    It seems like your title and your question are different. Do you want to withdraw 20% or 5% per year? If you want to withdraw 5% and you are guaranteed 5% in interest, then you will never run out of money
    – Flats
    yesterday
  • 3
    Depends: are you withdrawing $40,000 the first year, then adding $40,000 in interest, or are you adding $40,000 in interest then withdrawing $42,000?
    – chepner
    yesterday
  • 6
    If you only withdraw 5% you'll never run out of money regardless of how much interest is earned - even with no interest you'll always have 95% of what you had last year.
    – D Stanley
    yesterday
  • 5
    @DStanley Your comment is actually the answer to this question regardless of whether they are pulling out 5% or 20%. Pulling out a set percentage of the current balance will never reduce the balance to $0. Write it up and I will upvote it.
    – Michael Richardson
    yesterday

