If I gave a Trust Company $800,000 to invest at 5% annually compounded interest, how long before the balance of the account goes to Zero if I withdraw 5% every year?
I can find compounding interest tables on growth and specific dollar amount withdrawals, but I can't find how long a lump sum would last if i took out a SPECIFIC PERCENTAGE amount.
