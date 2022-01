Closed. This question needs . This question needs details or clarity . It is not currently accepting answers. Want to improve this question? Add details and clarify the problem by editing this post. Closed yesterday. Improve this question

If I gave a Trust Company $800,000 to invest at 5% annually compounded interest, how long before the balance of the account goes to Zero if I withdraw 5% every year?

I can find compounding interest tables on growth and specific dollar amount withdrawals, but I can't find how long a lump sum would last if i took out a SPECIFIC PERCENTAGE amount.